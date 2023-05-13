Analysts Set XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Target Price at $14.47

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.47.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.70 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. HSBC lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Macquarie lowered XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $9.82 on Monday. XPeng has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $35.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

About XPeng

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in XPeng by 137.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 132,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in XPeng by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in XPeng by 13.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 37.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares in the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.