Analysts Set XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Target Price at $14.47

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.47.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.70 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. HSBC lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Macquarie lowered XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
XPeng Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $9.82 on Monday. XPeng has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $35.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.84.
About XPeng
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
