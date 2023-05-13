CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.58.

Several brokerages have commented on CRSP. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

CRSP opened at $63.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.03. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.97. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $1,111,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,222,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,584,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

