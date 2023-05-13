Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.44.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BILI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili Stock Down 4.7 %

Bilibili stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.10. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $890.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.96 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 1,026.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.