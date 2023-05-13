Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.23.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH opened at $84.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $85.93.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 113.79%.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

