Analysts Set CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT at $172.32

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.32.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $130.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.20 and its 200 day moving average is $122.59. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $205.73.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,010,000 after buying an additional 1,304,959 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 122,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,849,000 after buying an additional 34,535 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
