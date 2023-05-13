Analysts Set CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT at $172.32

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.32.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $130.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.20 and its 200 day moving average is $122.59. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $205.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,010,000 after buying an additional 1,304,959 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 122,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,849,000 after buying an additional 34,535 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.