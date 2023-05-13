Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,490,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,558,000 after acquiring an additional 61,456 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 102.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,124,000 after purchasing an additional 115,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $177.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.15 and its 200-day moving average is $177.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

