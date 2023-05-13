Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Cut to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group Stock Down 0.5 %

FRG stock opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.78. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25.

Franchise Group Announces Dividend

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.30. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Franchise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is presently -126.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franchise Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 153.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.