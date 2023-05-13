Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Exelixis Price Performance

Exelixis stock opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.68. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $778,989.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,654,524.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $778,989.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,654,524.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 317,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,126.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,639. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $325,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,493,000 after purchasing an additional 607,183 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Exelixis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Further Reading

