Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.33.
Exelixis stock opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.68. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46.
In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $778,989.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,654,524.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $778,989.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,654,524.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 317,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,126.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,639. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $325,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,493,000 after purchasing an additional 607,183 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Exelixis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.
Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.
