Head to Head Review: Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) and Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) and Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and Yield10 Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.43 billion 0.29 $98.60 million $2.32 11.63 Yield10 Bioscience $450,000.00 33.91 -$13.57 million ($2.76) -1.09

Fresh Del Monte Produce has higher revenue and earnings than Yield10 Bioscience. Yield10 Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresh Del Monte Produce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Del Monte Produce 2.52% 4.93% 2.77% Yield10 Bioscience -3,014.67% -154.59% -106.96%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and Yield10 Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yield10 Bioscience has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fresh Del Monte Produce and Yield10 Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 0 0 0 N/A Yield10 Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fresh Del Monte Produce beats Yield10 Bioscience on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks. The Bananas segment produces bananas. The Other Products and Services segment operates the third-party freight and logistics services business and the Jordanian poultry and meats business. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company, which engages in the development of oilseed Camelina sativa as a platform crop for large scale production of low carbon sustainable seed products. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams, and Oliver P. Peoples in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

