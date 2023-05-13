Bausch Health Companies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 64,231 put options on the company. This is an increase of 233% compared to the typical volume of 19,309 put options.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BHC stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 381.67% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 21,283,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,662,000 after buying an additional 4,798,327 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 15,817,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,337,000 after buying an additional 7,817,975 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 12,687.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,136,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,497,000 after acquiring an additional 13,033,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,924,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,268,000 after acquiring an additional 219,279 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 341.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,821,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.