Bausch Health Companies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 64,231 put options on the company. This is an increase of 233% compared to the typical volume of 19,309 put options.
Shares of BHC stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.98.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 381.67% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 21,283,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,662,000 after buying an additional 4,798,327 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 15,817,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,337,000 after buying an additional 7,817,975 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 12,687.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,136,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,497,000 after acquiring an additional 13,033,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,924,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,268,000 after acquiring an additional 219,279 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 341.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,821,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.
