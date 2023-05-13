William Blair Weighs in on Trex Company, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Trex in a report released on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Trex Stock Down 2.5 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Trex from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NYSE:TREX opened at $56.64 on Thursday. Trex has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $67.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average is $49.09.

Institutional Trading of Trex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after buying an additional 1,034,669 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,602,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,992,000 after purchasing an additional 90,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Trex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,291 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Trex by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,512,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,702,000 after acquiring an additional 67,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,186,000 after buying an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

