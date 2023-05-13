HC Wainwright Comments on Arcellx, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arcellx in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will earn $3.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.74). The consensus estimate for Arcellx’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcellx’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.54) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

ACLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Arcellx from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73. Arcellx has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of -0.33.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.05).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,317,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 99.9% during the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,049,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,233,000 after buying an additional 1,524,173 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 107.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,683,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,666,000 after buying an additional 1,389,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 761.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,418,000 after buying an additional 1,338,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 115.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,465,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,276,000 after buying an additional 1,323,415 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,692 shares in the company, valued at $467,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 43,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,576 over the last ninety days. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

