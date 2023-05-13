National Bank Financial Boosts Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to C$35.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Keyera to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays began coverage on Keyera in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. CIBC raised their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Keyera in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Keyera Price Performance

Keyera stock opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32. Keyera has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $29.04.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

