Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

CQP stock opened at $45.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

