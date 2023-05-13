Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) and Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Financial Survey

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Rating) and Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Security Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Malaga Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Security Federal pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Malaga Financial pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Security Federal and Malaga Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A Malaga Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Malaga Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of Security Federal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Security Federal has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Malaga Financial has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Security Federal and Malaga Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Federal 19.81% 14.50% 0.82% Malaga Financial N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Security Federal and Malaga Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Federal $52.19 million 1.39 $10.23 million $3.49 6.39 Malaga Financial N/A N/A $21.35 million $2.63 8.37

Malaga Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Security Federal. Security Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Malaga Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Security Federal beats Malaga Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security Federal

Security Federal Corp. is a bank holding company for Security Federal Bank, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and originating commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, consumer loans, and mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate. Its products and services include personal savings and loans, online and mobile banking, investment services, home, auto, and business insurance, trust services, credit cards, business loans, and business credit cards. The company was founded in July 1987 and is headquartered in Aiken, SC.

About Malaga Financial

Malaga Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal, checking, savings, business, money market, and business banking checking accounts, certificates of deposit, business loans, and business banking and lending services. The company was founded on March 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.

