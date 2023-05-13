Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) vs. BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Head to Head Analysis

Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN – Get Rating) and BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mateon Therapeutics and BeyondSpring’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mateon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.64 million N/A N/A BeyondSpring $1.35 million 28.67 -$33.28 million N/A N/A

Mateon Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BeyondSpring.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

0.1% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of BeyondSpring shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of BeyondSpring shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Mateon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BeyondSpring has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mateon Therapeutics and BeyondSpring’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mateon Therapeutics N/A -64.66% -42.92% BeyondSpring N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mateon Therapeutics and BeyondSpring, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mateon Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A BeyondSpring 0 0 0 0 N/A

BeyondSpring has a consensus price target of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 25.63%. Given BeyondSpring’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BeyondSpring is more favorable than Mateon Therapeutics.

Summary

BeyondSpring beats Mateon Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mateon Therapeutics

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus. It also develops OXi4503 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CA4P for the treatment of advanced metastatic melanoma. The company is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. It operates through the Plinabulin Pipeline and TPD Platform segments. The Plinabulin Pipeline segment focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The TPD Platform segment engages in the development of therapeutic agents and discover chemical entities. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

