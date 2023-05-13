Contrasting Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) and GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK)

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) and GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Akili has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlucoTrack has a beta of -1.13, indicating that its stock price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Akili alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Akili shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of GlucoTrack shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Akili shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of GlucoTrack shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akili $323,000.00 340.94 -$7.96 million N/A N/A GlucoTrack N/A N/A -$4.43 million N/A N/A

This table compares Akili and GlucoTrack’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GlucoTrack has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akili.

Profitability

This table compares Akili and GlucoTrack’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akili N/A -94.99% -24.24% GlucoTrack N/A -161.18% -113.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Akili and GlucoTrack, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akili 0 2 4 0 2.67 GlucoTrack 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akili currently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 165.96%. Given Akili’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Akili is more favorable than GlucoTrack.

Summary

Akili beats GlucoTrack on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akili

(Get Rating)

Akili, Inc., a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About GlucoTrack

(Get Rating)

GlucoTrack, Inc. designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid. It was designed to help people with diabetes and pre-diabetics obtain glucose level readings without the pain. The company was founded by Avner Gal and David Malka in September 2001 and is headquartered in Rutherford, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Akili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.