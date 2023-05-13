Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) & OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Head to Head Comparison

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) and OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of OptimumBank shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of OptimumBank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and OptimumBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Financial Partners 28.11% 10.85% 1.35% OptimumBank 17.61% 7.62% 0.81%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimumBank has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pinnacle Financial Partners and OptimumBank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Financial Partners 1 2 4 0 2.43 OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus price target of $77.88, indicating a potential upside of 65.76%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than OptimumBank.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and OptimumBank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.79 billion 2.01 $560.74 million $7.29 6.44 OptimumBank $22.84 million 0.94 $4.02 million $0.68 4.35

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats OptimumBank on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G. Atkinson, Reese L. Smith III, and Robert A. McCabe, Jr. on February 28, 2000, and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks. The company was founded on March 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

