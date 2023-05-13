Head to Head Review: True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) vs. MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Rating) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares True Drinks and MariMed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio True Drinks $1.95 million 247.36 -$3.88 million $0.01 9.70 MariMed $134.01 million 1.27 $13.47 million $0.02 24.50

MariMed has higher revenue and earnings than True Drinks. True Drinks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MariMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

True Drinks has a beta of 10.9, suggesting that its share price is 990% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed has a beta of 3.02, suggesting that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares True Drinks and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets True Drinks -255.80% N/A -165.86% MariMed 6.30% 18.91% 6.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for True Drinks and MariMed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score True Drinks 0 0 0 0 N/A MariMed 0 0 1 0 3.00

MariMed has a consensus target price of $0.85, suggesting a potential upside of 73.47%. Given MariMed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MariMed is more favorable than True Drinks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of True Drinks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of MariMed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MariMed beats True Drinks on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About True Drinks

True Drinks Holdings, Inc. markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries. The company was formerly known as True Drinks, Inc. and changed its name to True Drinks Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About MariMed

MariMed, Inc. engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company was founded by Robert N. Fireman and Jon Levine on January 25, 2011 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

