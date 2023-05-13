Analyzing Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) and Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO)

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) and Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Chegg and Renovare Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chegg 34.97% 4.82% 1.95% Renovare Environmental N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Chegg has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovare Environmental has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chegg 0 10 2 0 2.17 Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chegg and Renovare Environmental, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Chegg currently has a consensus target price of $18.77, suggesting a potential upside of 93.30%. Given Chegg’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Chegg is more favorable than Renovare Environmental.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chegg and Renovare Environmental’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chegg $752.25 million 1.55 $266.64 million $1.32 7.36 Renovare Environmental $12.35 million 0.00 -$21.60 million N/A N/A

Chegg has higher revenue and earnings than Renovare Environmental.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Chegg shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Renovare Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Chegg shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chegg beats Renovare Environmental on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chegg

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc. operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections. Its services include Chegg study, writing, tutors, and math solver. The company was founded by Osman Rashid and Aayush Phumbhra on July 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About Renovare Environmental

(Get Rating)

Renovare Environmental, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

