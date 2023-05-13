Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Receives $440.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $440.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDWWF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Redrow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 400 ($5.05) to GBX 440 ($5.55) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Redrow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Redrow Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RDWWF opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55. Redrow has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

