Analysts Set Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Price Target at $58.56

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.56.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of BALL opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.18. Ball has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $75.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,403,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,490,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,522,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

