Brokerages Set Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) PT at $130.25

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.25.

TWODF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 152 ($1.92) to GBX 149 ($1.88) in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 120 ($1.51) to GBX 130 ($1.64) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 114 ($1.44) to GBX 111 ($1.40) in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TWODF opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.61.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

