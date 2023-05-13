Analysts Set Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Price Target at $26.67

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MNMD opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. Mind Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a market cap of $116.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Activity

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.22. Research analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 8,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $29,038.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,959 shares in the company, valued at $838,746.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNMD. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 178,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 77.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 45,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 98.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 480,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 238,737 shares during the last quarter. 20.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

Further Reading

