IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives $138.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $110.53 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $134.81. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.12.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $2,016,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,378,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,603,697.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,923 in the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 363.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Featured Stories

