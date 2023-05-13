American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Receives $89.33 Average PT from Brokerages

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Trading Up 2.6 %

AWR opened at $91.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 0.41. American States Water has a 12 month low of $71.22 and a 12 month high of $100.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.02 and a 200 day moving average of $92.20.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). American States Water had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $125.37 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American States Water

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the first quarter worth approximately $2,587,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of American States Water by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 60.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 36,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of American States Water by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the first quarter worth $1,214,000. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.