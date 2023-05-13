Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives $32.80 Average PT from Analysts

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SYRS stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $70.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67.

Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.01). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.12% and a negative return on equity of 134.48%. The business had revenue of ($0.75) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 240,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 286.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 33,031 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $975,000. 48.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

