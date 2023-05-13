Brokerages Set G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) PT at $16.60

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTHX shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised G1 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19.

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.12. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 222.92% and a negative net margin of 219.66%. The company had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

