Brokerages Set Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Price Target at C$47.30

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.30.

BLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. CSFB lifted their price target on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Boralex from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

TSE:BLX opened at C$38.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.82, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.86. The company has a market cap of C$3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.32. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$33.96 and a 52-week high of C$51.55.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$202.30 million. Boralex had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boralex will post 1.0597256 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

