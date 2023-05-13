Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Trading 6% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) shares traded up 6% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $14.64 and last traded at $14.56. 204,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,361,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

Specifically, Director Sophie L’helias acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $165,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,328.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sophie L’helias acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $165,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,328.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephan Paulo Gratziani bought 23,500 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $330,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,477.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 87.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

