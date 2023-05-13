Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.48, but opened at $11.82. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 2,056,421 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Beyond Meat by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $671.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.58) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

