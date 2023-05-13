Waters (NYSE:WAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $264.52 and last traded at $266.03, with a volume of 215479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $272.43.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WAT. Barclays lowered their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waters

Waters Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $215,981,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Waters by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after buying an additional 414,334 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Waters by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,174,000 after buying an additional 171,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,489,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.94 and a 200-day moving average of $320.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. Waters’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Articles

