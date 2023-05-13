Brokerages Set SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) PT at GBX 303.57

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 303.57 ($3.83).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.66) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.10) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other SSP Group news, insider Patrick Coveney sold 19,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.12), for a total transaction of £48,276.15 ($60,916.28). Insiders acquired 146 shares of company stock valued at $37,466 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SSPG stock opened at GBX 258.60 ($3.26) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.85. SSP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 181.45 ($2.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 283.80 ($3.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25,860.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 251.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 241.76.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

