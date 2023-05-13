Analysts Set LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) PT at $38.89

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

LTC Properties stock opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 17.30. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $36.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 78.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 27.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,949,000 after acquiring an additional 755,055 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,137,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $10,505,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1,185.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 294,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 271,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $9,956,000. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

