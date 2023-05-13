Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives $1,104.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,104.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Cable One alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $709.30 per share, with a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total value of $216,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

Cable One Stock Up 0.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in Cable One by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 269,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Cable One by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Cable One by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 184,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,833,000 after purchasing an additional 28,412 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth about $1,119,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CABO opened at $673.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $681.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $720.30. Cable One has a 12 month low of $609.85 and a 12 month high of $1,464.20.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.40 by ($4.78). The business had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.66 million. Cable One had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cable One will post 58.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cable One

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.