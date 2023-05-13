Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Receives $2,937.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,937.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.59) to GBX 3,000 ($37.85) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL opened at $60.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average of $58.38. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Shell by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Shell by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Shell by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Shell by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shell by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

