Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $9.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Upland Software from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 24th.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,755.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 753,448 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 4,599.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 738,035 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 716.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 561,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 34.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,666,000 after purchasing an additional 517,293 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Upland Software by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 618,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 383,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 58.81%. The company had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.59 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

