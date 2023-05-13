Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $9.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.29.
Several research analysts have issued reports on UPLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Upland Software from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 24th.
Insider Activity at Upland Software
In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,755.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Upland Software
Upland Software Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.88.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 58.81%. The company had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.59 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.
