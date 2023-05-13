Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) PT Raised to $53.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

XENE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a top pick rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.50.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average is $37.15. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $43.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 862.06% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $711,199.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,727,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,020 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,681,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,603,000 after purchasing an additional 177,777 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,480,000 after purchasing an additional 820,723 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,287,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,574,000 after purchasing an additional 467,889 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,124,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,749,000 after purchasing an additional 210,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

