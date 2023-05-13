Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Lifted to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $5.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.89.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $20.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.60% and a negative net margin of 98.48%. Y-mAbs Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,986,000 after purchasing an additional 177,734 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,187,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after buying an additional 852,112 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,676.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after buying an additional 1,105,069 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

