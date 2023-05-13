Financial Review: Reed’s (REED) vs. Its Competitors

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Reed’s to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.
Volatility and Risk
Reed’s has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ competitors have a beta of 0.22, meaning that their average stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Reed’s and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Reed’s
|$53.04 million
|-$19.22 million
|-0.25
|Reed’s Competitors
|$6.90 billion
|$444.17 million
|13.53
Institutional and Insider Ownership
35.8% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Reed’s and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Reed’s
|-36.23%
|-12,036.32%
|-59.55%
|Reed’s Competitors
|-1.35%
|-1,082.85%
|-0.93%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Reed’s and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Reed’s
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Reed’s Competitors
|109
|540
|981
|69
|2.59
As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 0.24%. Given Reed’s’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reed’s has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Summary
Reed’s competitors beat Reed’s on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
About Reed’s
Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.
Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.