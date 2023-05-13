Reviewing Charlie’s (CHUC) and Its Rivals

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) is one of 59 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Charlie’s to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Charlie’s and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Charlie’s
|$26.42 million
|-$1.59 million
|-9.70
|Charlie’s Competitors
|$278.31 million
|-$110.28 million
|-1.57
Charlie’s’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Charlie’s. Charlie’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Charlie’s and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Charlie’s
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Charlie’s Competitors
|213
|564
|812
|43
|2.42
As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 107.35%. Given Charlie’s’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Charlie’s has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares Charlie’s and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Charlie’s
|-6.02%
|-51.60%
|-17.95%
|Charlie’s Competitors
|-11.70%
|-83.78%
|22.26%
Risk & Volatility
Charlie’s has a beta of 4.62, meaning that its stock price is 362% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s’ competitors have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Charlie’s Company Profile
Charlies Holdings, Inc. engages in providing nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies, Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It operates through the International and United States geographical segments. The company was founded by Brandon Stump and Ryan Stump in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.
