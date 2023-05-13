Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives $11.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Zeta Global stock opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.42. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

Insider Transactions at Zeta Global

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 222.58% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 5,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $64,440.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,246,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,325,676.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $1,328,928.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,928,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,944,217.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 5,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $64,440.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,246,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,325,676.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,785. Company insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Zeta Global by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Zeta Global by 626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zeta Global

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

