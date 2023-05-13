Brokerages Set Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) PT at $26.83

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWNK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Hostess Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.56. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $345.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,266,000 after buying an additional 12,247,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,209,000 after buying an additional 2,458,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,579,000 after buying an additional 2,225,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,544,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,108,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,211,000 after buying an additional 1,019,345 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

