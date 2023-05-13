Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives $306.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after buying an additional 2,062,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,599,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $91,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $210.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.20.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 18.39 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

