Brokerages Set Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Target Price at $99.00

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Separately, Barclays cut Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Increases Dividend

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.2699 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is a positive change from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

