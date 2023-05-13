Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SU. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$53.86.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU opened at C$38.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.76. The company has a market cap of C$51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$36.38 and a one year high of C$53.62.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.92 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 23.89%. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 6.0843558 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.