Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ADLRF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Stock Performance

ADLRF stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

