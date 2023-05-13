Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the April 15th total of 71,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of WNEB stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.51. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96.
Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $9.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.
About Western New England Bancorp
Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.
