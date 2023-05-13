Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the April 15th total of 71,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.51. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $9.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

