Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the April 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Wintrust Financial Stock Up 2.1 %
WTFCM opened at $18.90 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96.
Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFCM)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.