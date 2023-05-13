Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the April 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

WTFCM opened at $18.90 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:WTFCM Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 276,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,000.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

