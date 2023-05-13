The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,600 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the April 15th total of 382,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Alkaline Water Price Performance
Alkaline Water stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.77. Alkaline Water has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88.
Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 46.63% and a negative return on equity of 2,361.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alkaline Water will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.
About Alkaline Water
The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling bottled alkaline water in the United States. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.
