The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,600 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the April 15th total of 382,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Alkaline Water Price Performance

Alkaline Water stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.77. Alkaline Water has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88.

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 46.63% and a negative return on equity of 2,361.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alkaline Water will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkaline Water

About Alkaline Water

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkaline Water by 233.2% in the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 412,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alkaline Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkaline Water by 1,186.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,699,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alkaline Water during the first quarter worth $3,204,000,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling bottled alkaline water in the United States. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

See Also

